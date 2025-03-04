The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has ordered this Monday paralyze all military aid to Ukraineeven the one that is already committed or on the way to its destination, according to the declaration of a senior official to the US media.

“(Trump) has made it clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to also commit to that goal. We are making a suspension And reviewing our help to ensure that it contributes to the solution, “said an official to the CNN American television network or the newspaper The Washington Post.

Another source has explained that Pause will apply to the entire military team that it is not yet within Ukrainian territory and has added that it could be canceled if Zelenski “demonstrates a new commitment to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.”

This measure, taken late Monday, is “a direct response” to what Trump considers a “bad behavior of Zelenski” and is part of a pressure strategy on Ukraine, he added.

This measure stops the delivery of the weapons or equipment already in Poland and ready for last delivery to the Ukrainians, according to the Fox News conservative chain, very well connected with the Trump administration.

The decision of the president of the US is the first consequence of the encounter that took place last Friday in the White House between Trump and the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, that the entire world could see live.

Trump made the decision to paralyze military aid to Ukraine after meeting this Monday with his team, among others the Secretaries of State, Marco Rubio, and Defense, Pete Hegseth, to assess whether to continue sending weapons to kyiv and define his position towards Ukraine after the clash with Zelenski.

Hours before Monday, Trump had written in his social truth network that Zelenski’s opposition to a quick peace agreement with Moscow could cost him the position.

“Maybe someone does not want to reach an agreement, and if someone does not want to do it, I think that person will not be here for a long time. That person will not be heard for a long time, because I think Russia wants to reach an agreement,” Trump said.

Zelenski, aligned in this with the European Union, has been contrary to a quick and conditions without conditions that may equate a capitulation before Russia.

Trump did not like Zelenski yesterday to say in London that an eventual agreement of his country with Russia to finish the war “is still very, very far,” and he made it known in his network.

“This is the worst statement that Zelenski could have made, and the United States will not tolerate it for much longer!”, Said the US president in his message.