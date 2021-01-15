US President Donald Trump ordered to cut government purchases from China out of fears that Chinese manufacturers are helping their country’s military. This was stated by the adviser to the head of state for national security Robert O’Brien, reports RIA News…

According to Trump’s order, ministries and departments should consider laws, regulations and rules and proposed changes, “including possible executive orders, to minimize the purchase of goods and services from the PRC by the federal government,” O’Brien said.

He pointed to a 2017 Chinese law that obliges local manufacturers to help local security forces, including for intelligence purposes, as well as protect classified information about intelligence activities. Trump’s adviser said that the Chinese authorities can thus “freely coerce and co-opt producers of goods and services in the PRC against the US authorities in order to spy and gain an advantage in information.” O’Brien noted that the measures taken should reduce opportunities for espionage.

At the end of 2017, a trade war broke out between the United States and China, the reasons for which were a large trade deficit in bilateral relations between the two countries (with which US President Donald Trump was displeased), as well as Washington’s claims to Beijing regarding violations of intellectual property rights. In January 2020, the United States and China signed the first leg of a trade agreement under which the White House retained tariffs of 25 percent on $ 250 billion Chinese goods. Also, 7.5 percent tariffs on goods worth $ 120 billion remained in force. Negotiations on the second part of the deal amid the coronavirus pandemic have not led to a concrete result.