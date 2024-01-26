CNN: Court orders Trump to pay $83.3 million in libel suit

A New York jury has ordered former US President Donald Trump to pay more than $80 million in a lawsuit filed by writer Jean Carroll. Previously, she accused the politician of harassment and slander, the TV channel reports. CNN.

“The jury decided that Trump must pay Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages,” the journalists clarified.

Last May, a jury found the politician guilty in Carroll's civil suit, accusing the former US President of harassment and libel. Trump was ordered to pay the writer five million dollars.

After this, Donald Trump said that he did not rape Carroll and added that he “didn’t do anything else.” Then the writer demanded additional compensation in the amount of 10 million for the politician’s new statements.

Donald Trump previously complained that he was found guilty in a sexual assault case because of poor advice from his lawyer.

This is how the politician commented on the decision of a jury in New York, which found him guilty of sexually assaulting Jean Carroll at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s. Trump's lawyer advised him not to attend the trial and to ignore it.