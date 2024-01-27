Former President of the United States Donald Trump was ordered this Friday (26) to pay US$83.3 million in damages for defamation to writer E. Jean Carroll. In 2019, Trump said he did not know her and that the sexual abuse accusation she filed against him was false.

After three hours of deliberation in federal court in Manhattan, New York, the jury of seven men and two women unanimously decided that the leader of the Republican presidential primaries should pay US$18.3 million in reputational damage and financial compensation. and an additional $65 million in punitive damages, an amount much higher than what had been proposed during the trial.

Trump, who was present on the last day of the trial, left the courtroom before the verdict was announced and, on his social network, Truth Social, called the trial “utterly ridiculous.” “There is no justice left in America. Our judicial system is broken and unjust,” he wrote, without naming Carroll.

During the two weeks of the trial, the former president, who is trying to secure a candidacy for the Republican Party to return to the White House in the November elections, posted on his networks that he did not know Carroll and that the trial was a witch hunt, to the point that some of her comments were used as evidence by the writer's legal team. This is the second time that writer and lawyer Roberta Kaplan has won a trial against Trump. In May last year, a jury convicted the former president of sexual abuse, as well as defamation (in other statements by Trump) and ordered him to pay $5 million.

A day before the start of the trial, Trump won his first victory in the race for the Republican Party's nomination to run for president of the United States in this year's elections after obtaining more than 50% of the votes in the Iowa caucus. And last Tuesday, Trump won the New Hampshire primaries with more than half the electorate.

In court, Trump faces a civil case for fraud against his family's company, in which the former president could be ordered to pay up to $370 million in fines and suffer a lifetime ban from real estate in New York state. . Outside of New York, Trump faces four other criminal charges: two for trying to reverse the result of the 2020 election, in which he lost to the current president, Joe Biden; one for taking confidential documents from the White House to his private residence in Florida; and one related to bribing porn actress Stromy Daniels to hide that they had an affair before the 2016 presidential election, which he ended up winning.