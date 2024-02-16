Trump ordered to pay $355 million in fraud case

In addition to the fine, the former US president is banned from doing business in the State of New York for 3 years

Former President of the United States Donald Trump was sentenced this Friday (16.Feb.2023) by Judge Arthur Engoron of the New York Supreme Court to pay a fine of US$355 million (R$1.76 billion) in a case of civil fraud. Here's the complete of the decision (25 MB, in English).

In addition to the amount that must be paid, the Republican is prohibited from doing business or holding important positions in any company in the State of New York for 3 years.

Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, were also named in the lawsuit, and each must pay US$4 million (R$19.8 million) for personal profits obtained from the fraud.

The former financial director of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, was also fined US$1 million (R$4.9 million).

Trump was indicted on September 21, 2022 by New York Attorney General Letitia James. He was accused of inflating the values ​​of the family's properties in bank and insurance company statements in order to obtain better loans.

Among the inflated values, which would range from US$812 million (R$2.9 billion) to US$2.2 billion (R$10.7 billion), would be Trump's resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida , his penthouse at Trump Tower in Manhattan, and other buildings and golf courses.

On her X page (formerly Twitter), the lawyer and legal spokesperson for the former US president, Alina Habba, stated that the decision is “the culmination of a multi-year, politically fueled witch hunt”.

“Let me make one thing perfectly clear: This is not just about Donald Trump – if this decision stands, it will serve as a signal to all Americans that New York is no longer open for business,” declared the lawyer.