The current US President Donald Trump on Friday, January 15, ordered to reduce government purchases from China, as he fears that Chinese manufacturers are helping their military. This was announced in a statement by the adviser to the head of state for national security Robert O’Brien. Document published on website White House.

“President Donald Trump today ordered ministries and departments to review applicable laws, regulations and rules and propose policy and regulatory changes, including possible executive orders, to minimize the purchase of goods and services from the PRC by the federal government,” he said.

The presidential adviser explained that according to a law passed in China in 2017, local manufacturers are obliged to help local security officials, including for intelligence purposes, and to protect classified information about intelligence activities.

“The Chinese authorities under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party can freely coerce and co-opt producers of goods and services in the PRC against the US authorities for the purpose of espionage and gaining an advantage in information,” O’Brien is convinced. In his opinion, the measures taken should reduce the possibility of espionage.

The day before, the US administration added nine Chinese companies to the list banned for local investors, including the smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi and the airline company Comac. As specified, the reason for this decision was the suspicion of the companies’ ties with the military. American investors were ordered to withdraw assets from firms that are blacklisted. This must be done by November 11, 2021.

In early January, it became known that the United States would cease trading in shares of China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom. According to the White House, the companies are cooperating with the special services of the Middle Kingdom.

Later, the New York Stock Exchange gave up its intention to stop trading in shares of three large Chinese companies. They are the China National Offshore Oil Corporation CNOOC, PetroChina and the largest oil importer in the PRC – Sinopec.