Herein permanent infantilization of politics We live in these times, I propose a game: go back to your school days. Imagine that the school bully tells you that if you play in his goal, he will hit you and steal yours. That when you have won the game, he claims that you have lost it and on top of that he insults you saying that you have stolen it from him.

That boy who lifts the skirts of the girls and even the teacher and, when he is reprimanded, mocks by dancing and orders his rich father who, through donations to the school, makes him free from all punishments by ensuring that he does not expel, as it deserves. The one who takes away sandwiches from the weakest and kicks them out of recess, accusing them of stealing dogs and cats and chopping them up for lunch.

That boy with messy, mischievous hair who gathers his gang of bullies, the tallest, the strongest and the cruelest in the class so that they destroy the blackboard, break the tables and throw the books out of the window. And without books, there is no class, which, on top of that, makes him the school hero.

Well now change the goal for Greenland, the bad guys for Elon Musk, Putin or Netanyahu. To that teacher for Stormy Daniels, to the weak for immigrants, to the class for the Capitol, to the school for the United States and to that anonymous bully for another with names and surnames, Donald Trump; and there you have the lesson of the day. And to conclude the class, did you know that in french trumpetwhich is pronounced like the last name of the new president of the United States, means deception?

The bell rings, everyone rushes out of the classrooms, the Village People tune is heard in the background and tomorrow, more of the same, back to school.