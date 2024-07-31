Home page politics

From: Paula Voelkner

Allan Lichtman has correctly predicted the outcome of the US election nine times out of ten. The pollster has now commented on whether Trump or Harris will win in 2024.

Washington, DC – For 40 years, US historian and election researcher Allan Lichtman has been US elections his prediction about the winner. Lichtman has only been wrong once so far. In nine out of ten of the past presidential elections, the pollster correctly predicted the winner. In 2020, Lichtman already predicted Joe Biden’s victory – in 2016, Donald Trump’s.

Lichtman is called the Nostradamus of the US elections for his predictions. He developed 13 keys for his forecasts. Lichtman’s rule: If six or more of the true/false questions for the incumbent party are answered incorrectly, it would lose the election. In a study by News Nation In the broadcast conversation, Lichtman commented on the upcoming US election in November 2024.

Trump or Harris: 13 keys to predicting the US election result

This year, former President Donald Trump is running for the Republicans. After the incumbent President, Joe Biden, withdrew from the election campaign, his vice president, Kamala Harris, is considered the favorite for the candidacy. Lichtman has not yet made a final decision on the outcome of the US election, as he told News Nation However, based on his 13 keys, the pollster had already made a first prediction.

US election 2024: Vice President Kamala Harris will most likely run for the Democrats. Donald Trump is the Republican candidate (montage) © IMAGO / NurPhoto, IMAGO / MediaPunch

US election 2024: “Three ‘keys’ against the Democrats” after Biden’s withdrawal

“At this moment, with Harris, three ‘keys’ are working against the Democrats,” Lichtman explained. First, the Democrats lost a key when they gained seats in the House in the 2022 midterm elections. US House of Representatives On the other hand, the Democratic camp lost another key with the change from Biden to Harris, because the incumbent is no longer up for re-election. The camp also lost the charisma key with Harris.

According to Lichtman’s logic, the Democrats would have to lose three more keys to lose the election. “That is possible, but it would have to A lot can go wrong for Harris to lose“, explained the pollster.

Harris as candidate in the 2024 US election: Election researcher has warned Democrats against Biden’s withdrawal

Opposite Guardian Lichtman already stated in April 2024 that he would probably make his final prediction in early August 2024. At that time, the incumbent president was still supposed to enter the race for the US presidency. He also said of Biden at the time that “a lot would have to go wrong for Biden to lose.”

Following the TV debate against Trump and calls for his resignation, the President announced that he would withdraw his candidacy. In early July, following the TV debate, Lichtman had CNN Democrats warned against Biden’s withdrawal: “This is all foolhardy nonsense.”

The candidate is expected to be officially confirmed at the latest at the Democratic Party Convention. In all probability, Harris to run for the Democrats in November Only when the camp’s candidate is determined will Lichtman also make his final prediction, he explained to News Nation. (pav)