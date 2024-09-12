The duel to the last vote between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris It also involves the endorsement of stars who, as is known, move public opinion and, at least on paper, become key testimonials for American candidates. Between the two contenders for the White House, the one who seems to win the game of famous ‘supporters’ is Kamala Harris. On her side are many famous actors.

Starting from Robert DeNiro And Steve Buscemiamong the Hollywood stars who took part in ‘Paisans for Kamala’ last Sunday, the live streaming organized by well-known Italian Americans with the aim of collecting donations for the Harris-Waltz presidential campaign. The most anticipated pro-Kamala endorsement arrived just two days ago, in the aftermath of the televised duel between the two candidates: that of Taylor Swift, who is said to move the American GDP, let alone the votes of her followers.

Then there is the elite of Hollywood faces: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Jane Fondajust to name a few, all in favor of the Democratic candidate. Kamala’s supporters also Beyoncé, John Legend, Katy Perry, Ben Stiller and of course, much of the African-American community, such as the director Spike Leethe producer Shonda Rhimes and the actress Viola Davis.

But even the pro-Donald side is not so meager. The most famous endorsement is that of the magnate Elon Muskwho has even been indicated by Trump as the next referent (if elected) of a Commission “for government efficiency”. Among the artists of the music scene, the rap artist who openly sides with the former US president is Kanye Westthe singer Kid Rockthe model, rapper and famous American TV personality Amber Rose and the American country singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood. On the cinema front, the actors seem to be with Trump Chuck Norris And Jon Voightfather of Angelina Jolie. While representing the world of sport is the former boxer Mike Tyson.

With less than two months to go until the US presidential elections, the dilemma remains: is it really necessary to have the support of celebrities? Everyone remembers the exposure ofthe Bruce Springsteens in favor of Hillary Clinton, when – in the 2016 elections – the rock legend gave a speech in favor of Bill Clinton’s wife and played three songs, ‘Thunder Road’, ‘Long Walk Home’ and ‘Dancing in the dark’, during the Democratic candidate’s convention. Too bad Hillary lost to Trump, contradicting the predictions of the eve. For the superstitious, a detail not to be missed.