He legally changed his name to “Literally Anybody Else”, meaning literally “Anyone Else”, and announced that he will run in the 2024 US presidential elections. With this stunt the 35-year-old from Dallas, Texas, formerly known as Dustin Ebey , an elementary school teacher and former soldier, thinks he will catalyze dissatisfaction with the two main candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“Three hundred million people deserve better – he said, according to the Guardian – there should be a chance for people like me who are fed up with this appropriation of power by the two main parties which does not benefit ordinary people”. With his candidacy he therefore intends to reiterate “the idea” that “literally anyone else” is better than Biden or Trump, a sort of “protest cry”.

Now he needs to collect 113,000 signatures to put his name on the ballot in Texas, but since that's unlikely he's campaigning to get people to write “literally anybody else” on the ballot. “America should not be forced to choose between the 'debt king' and an 81-year-old,” concludes the aspiring presidential candidate.