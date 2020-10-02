Morristown: US President and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump has opposed changing the rules of the two presidential debates with Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden. But people who are responsible for his campaign said that in spite of this, he will take part in the debate.

In fact, in the first presidential debate in Cleveland, US on September 30, a chaotic situation had arisen between the two candidates, especially because of the toca-talkie made by Trump. Subsequently, the Commission on Presidential Debates, the body conducting debates among the candidates for the presidential election, stated that it intends to take additional measures to ensure that the remaining two debates are in order.

Publicity representatives of the commission, Trump and Biden met on Wednesday morning to discuss the first debate and possible changes between the two candidates. Some possible changes that have been discussed include reducing the initial and last statements and the time of discussion.

Trump said – will oppose change

Trump, the Republican nominee, tweeted on Thursday that he would oppose any change. He tweeted before starting the election campaign in New Jersey, “Why should I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules of the second and third debates when I won easily last time.”

Strategist Jason Miller said in the election campaign, “We are ready for the second and third debate. There should be no change in that. We do not want change.

Let me tell you, the second presidential debate is to be held in Miami on October 15.

read this also-

Why is the presidential debate special about the US election? Know its history, what is the effect on the voter

US President Donald Trump Corona positive, wife Melania Trump also victim of infection