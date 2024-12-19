The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, expressed his opposition to partial budget proposal promoted by Republican leaders in Congress and demanded that they simplify its content and include the increase in the debt ceiling.

Trump published several messages this afternoon on his Truth Social account in which attacked the text negotiated between the Republicans in the Lower House and the Democrats in the Senatethus joining the rejection of his ally Elon Musk and other conservative leaders.

In a statement also signed by his number two, JD Vance, he blamed Republicans in Congress for the “mistake” of “allowing our country to reach the debt ceiling in 2025” and demanded a budget “without Democratic waste, combined with a increase in the debt ceiling”.

The bill must be approved by Saturday to avoid a lack of funds that would cause a partial administrative closure in the United States a few hours before the start of the Christmas holidays, but after Trump’s demands, a bipartisan agreement is complicated.

Trump reiterated the ideas thatThe budget must be “simplified”, “clean” of concessions to the Democratsand include the increase in the debt limit, and threatened Republican legislators who do not approve this second issue with being subjected to primary elections.

The reaction of the White House

The White House, through its spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, accused Trump and Vance of “order Republicans to shut down the government” With his “threat”, he assured that “basic services” were in danger and demanded that conservative legislators “keep their word.”

If Republicans only pass a “clean” budget, Trump argued, they will bring “debt limit chaos to the Trump Administration instead of allowing that to happen in the Biden Administration. Any Republican who is stupid enough to do this should , and will be submitted to primaries.”

“Increasing the debt ceiling is not good but we would prefer to do it under Biden’s supervision. If Democrats won’t cooperate on the debt ceiling now, what makes us think they would do so in June during our administration? Let’s have this debate now,” Trump and Vance say in their note.

The partial budget provides funds to the Government from midnight Friday to Saturday, when the current ones expire, until March 14, with Trump already installed in the White House.

Trump pointed out some of the provisions that conservatives do not consider essential for the functioning of the Executive and that have generated rejection, such as an increase in the salary of legislators.

Also at issue are more than $100 billion in aid for victims of hurricanes Helene and Milton or nearly $10 billion in support for farmers.