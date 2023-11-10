The former president of the United States and current candidate for the presidential candidacy of the Republican Party, Donald Trump spoke about the current executive of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whom he defined as his friend, and celebrated his work at the head of the country. “I think he has done a fantastic job for Mexico,” said the businessman.

“Your president is a friend of mine. He is a tremendous man. He has been very loyal to me. I have been very loyal to him. We just get along. “He’s a little different, a little more left-wing than me, maybe, but he’s a great gentleman and a wonderful man,” said Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, where he received the journalist. Enrique Acevedo and the team Univision News.

The former president of the United States, who seeks to run again in the 2024 presidential elections, also spoke about the democratic process that Mexico will face next year. “I understand that he is very close to (who could be) his first president and that would shock me, because he did have a lot of respect for her,” Trump said in what would be a reference to the relationship between López Obrador and Claudia Sheinbaum, who has been singled out. as a possible candidate for the Morena party.

“The relationship with him was so good,” she recalled. He added: “We have to make sure we have an honest election. “If we have an honest election, I think we will have a very good relationship with whoever is the new president of Mexico.”

When questioned by the journalist from Univision Regarding the results of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) and its effect on Mexico, Donald Trump responded optimistically: “I have to tell you that it has been fantastic for this country, but it has also been fantastic for Mexico and very good for Canada. It has taken a lot of business from other foreign countries and given it to Mexico. I think it is one of the reasons why, in Mexico, people like what I have done and they like me. I like them”.

Then, he added that this agreement has benefited the Aztec country: “Mexico has done very well in particular, and we have taken it away from very distant foreign countries. So I think I have done a lot to help Mexico and I am very proud of that,” he said.

What does the president of Mexico think about migrants, according to Trump?



During the interview, the former president also spoke about the international panorama, the fight against drugs, such as fentanyl and the construction of the wall on the border of the United States and Mexico, which he said “is no longer safe”. “The border is now the worst border in history, probably in the history of the world,” Trump said. “I think the number will be 15 million people at the end of this crazy administration. “They have an open border policy,” he said regarding the immigration measures of President Joe Biden’s government.

Regarding how it affects the Latin country, Trump mentioned López Obrador. “It is terrible for Mexico. I spoke with your president. He knows this because people come from all over the world. They are walking through Mexico. Mexico doesn’t want that. They are moving forward. It’s like a human highway, They arrive by the hundreds of thousands, by the millions, through Mexico, and bad things happen when that happens. So his president hates him“said the Republican and added: “I hate him.”