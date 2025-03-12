The … decision, announced by the president, Donald Trump, It seeks to strengthen national production and reduce import dependency in key sectors such as construction, manufacturing and automotive industry.

According to official United States data, in 2024 the main steel suppliers for the country were Canada, Mexico and Brazil, while aluminum imports mainly came from Canada, United Arab Emirates and Mexico.

With these new tariffs, a significant increase in the cost of goods such as cars, appliances, drinks of drinks, pipes and construction materials is expected. Trump expects them to manufacture in the United States, which will create employment and, he says, will reduce the cost.

The measure has generated concern in financial markets, with the Dow Jones falling Almost 500 points on Tuesday in the midst of uncertainty about its effects on the economy. These falls were aggravated by the threat, without effect, to increase the tariffs to Canada to 50% by a dispute with the province of Ontario that was solved.

Companies in the manufacturing and automotive sector, such as Stellantis and Boeing, They have already informed of falls in their actions in fear of greater costs and disruptions in the supply chain.

Analysts foresee a vehicle, construction materials and household products. In addition, sectors such as aviation, food industry and infrastructure could be affected by the increase in the price of essential raw materials.

Canada reprisals

Canada, which represents most of the imports of steel and aluminum in the United States, has described the measure as “a direct attack on the stability of American trade.” The new Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney, has announced that his government will maintain retaliation tariffs on US products until Washington shows “commitment to fair and equitable trade.”

The European Union and China They evaluate countermeasures aimed at strategic sectors of the US economy. In response to Recent Washington tariffs on Chinese products, Beijing imposed 15% of taxes on liquefied coal and natural gas imports, as well as 10% of agricultural machinery and vehicles.

In addition, Trump has warned that from April 2 he will impose additional tariffs to the importation of cars and other products if the affected countries do not eliminate commercial barriers to American products. Trump hopes to impose reciprocal tariffs on all countries, and will consider the Value Added Tax, or VAT, a tariff. Thus, tariffs of at least 21% are expected to Spanish products.

This has generated concern in the automotive industry, with manufacturers such as Ford and General Motors warning that prolonged commercial war could affect the competitiveness of US production. It also increases the pressure to repatriate manufacturing plants abroad, which can affect the presence of the Ford, for example, in Spain.

This is not the first time that Trump resorts to tariffs as a commercial strategy. During his first term, he imposed similar measures, although he gave exemptions to certain countries such as Canada, Mexico and Brazil. On this occasion, however, its administration has indicated that Exemptions will not be granted initials, which raises the risk of generalized reprisals.

The president has defended the measure arguing that he seeks to encourage investment and employment in the steel and aluminum industry within the United States. However, economists warn that, in practice, these tariffs can generate inflation and affect the competitiveness of key sectors by raising the cost of essential inputs.