A ebook about US President Donald Trump stays the topic of dialogue today. On this ebook, Donald Trump is quoted as claiming that Kim Jong Un confirmed the pinnacle corpse of his uncle Jung Tune Thaek to the North Korean authorities. The ebook, titled Rage, has been written by The Washington Put up editor and investigative journalist Bob Woodward.On this ebook, Trump claims that Kim Jong-un had informed him the story of his uncle’s homicide. In 2013 Kim Jong murdered his fufa Jang Tune Thaik. He was probably the most highly effective leaders of North Korea at the moment. It’s stated that they have been first put in entrance of the dreaded canine and later they have been blown up with anti-aircraft weapons.

Sitting on the chest, the pinnacle of the uncle is minimize

On this ebook, Bob Woodward wrote that Trump informed him that when Kim Jong met him a couple of years in the past, the 2 had a really heated speak. Trump informed the writer of the ebook that Kim tells me every little thing. He informed me every little thing. He murdered his uncle and laid his physique within the steps and was then beheaded by sitting on his chest.

Dictator Kim Jong-un, intimidated by Corona, ordered to shoot intruders

Bua and two colleagues have been additionally killed

Nonetheless, North Korea has not but formally revealed how Jang Tune Thaik was killed. It’s stated that Kim’s uncle wished to reform the nation which he didn’t like. This is the reason Kim Jong killed him. There have been additionally experiences that after this, Kim had killed two of his particular aides and his aunt.



The dictator loves his nuclear weapons

Trump had informed Woodward that the CIA had no information of cope with Pyongyang. Trump dismissed the criticism over his three conferences with Kim. He stated of North Korea that he loves his nuclear weapons as his dwelling and ‘they cannot promote it’.