Trump Leads Harris in Four Key States

According to a poll conducted by Emerson College Polling and The Hill, Donald Trump is ahead of Kamala Harris in four crucial states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan And Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race in an address to the nation, saying he deserved a second term but was stepping down for the sake of democracy and to bring new voices into the political debate, praising Harris as a strong and capable candidate.

Shortly before Biden’s speech, Trump During a rally in North Carolina he harshly criticized both Bidencalling him the “worst president in history,” both Harris, attacking her for her political positions, calling her “ultra-liberal” and “horrifically incompetent,” and accusing her of supporting abortion until very late in pregnancy. During the speech of Netanyahuneither Harris neither J.D. Vancewho was nominated by Trump as vice president, were present at the Congress.

Trump: “Biden ousted in Pelosi-Obama coup”

Several Democratic personalities “pushed” Joe Biden out of the race, “tried to stage a coup”: this is the accusation of Donald Trump in an interview with Fox, the day after the president’s speech on his withdrawal. “They pushed him out, between Pelosi, Obama and others,” said the tycoon. “I saw them on television, they were so nice, ‘Oh yeah, we love Joe, we love Joe.’ But behind the scenes, I know full well they were brutal” towards him, he added.