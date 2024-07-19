USA, Trump already speaks as president: Biden totally ignored in his speech

Donald Trump speaks at the Republican convention and his speech already seems like a speech by the president of the United States. In an hour and a half of speech, the tycoon mentions his opponent Biden only once, a clear sign that he no longer fears him, given that his step back seems imminent. The president’s staff has clearly said for the first time that “Biden is considering withdrawing”, the pressure from Obama and Clinton above all could lead him to give up his candidacy “by the weekend”. Meanwhile, Trump addresses various issues at the Milwaukee convention, now no longer just for the Republicans but for many undecided people he has become a hero after the attack and that cry of “fight, fight, fight”.

“Together – Trump says at the Republican convention – we will bring back vision, strength, confidence, and we will show something called common sense in making most of our decisions”. Trump promised his supporters the return of the American Dream: “I hope you support me because I will bring back the American dream. That’s what we will do. I ask you to be happy about the future of our country”. Then the tycoon went back to talking about the “China virus”, Chinese virus, as he did during the pandemic, when he incited Americans’ hatred towards Asians. He did it in the passage in which he promised to challenge China with tariffs. Then he announced: “We will do the largest deportation in history”.

Harsh words against Hamas: “Give us back our hostages before my new mandate or you will pay a high price”. On wars he says: “I just need to make a phone call to stop them. Russia has never taken anything with me as president”. The GOP convention, with the coronation of Donald Trump who accepted the nomination for the race for the White House, ends with the notes of Turandot by Giacomo Puccini, in particular the aria “Nessun dorma”, sung by Pavarotti. The words “I will win, I will win…” resound in the arena. As soon as Donald Trump’s long speech at the convention ended, his wife Melania went up on stage and kissed her husband on the cheek. Immediately after, the rest of the family also joined the tycoon on stage.