USA, Trump already speaks as president: Biden totally ignored in his speech

Donald Trump he speaks at the Republican convention and his speech already sounds like a speech from the president of the United States. In an hour and a half of speech, the tycoon mentions his opponent Biden only once, a clear sign that he no longer fears him, given that his step back seems imminent. The president’s staff clearly said for the first time that “Biden is evaluating whether to withdraw”, the pressure from Obama and Clinton above all, it could lead him to give up his candidacy “by the weekend”. Meanwhile, Trump addresses several issues at the convention in Milwaukeeno longer just for Republicans but for many undecided voters, he has become a hero after the attack and that cry of “fight, fight, fight”.

“Together – he says Trump at the Republican convention – we will bring back vision, strength, confidence, and we will show something called common sense in making most of our decisions.” Trump promised his supporters the Return of the American Dream: “I hope you support me because I will bring back the American dream. That’s what we’re going to do. I ask you to be happy about the future of our country.” Then the tycoon returned to talk about “China virus“, Chinese virus, as he did during the pandemic, when he stirred up hatred among Americans towards Asians. He did it in the passage where he promised to challenge China with tariffs. Then he announces: “We will carry out the largest deportation in history“.

Harsh words towards Hamas: “Give us back the our hostages before my new mandate or you will pay a high price“. On wars he says: “I just need to make a phone call to stop them. Russia has never taken anything from me as president”. The GOP convention, with the coronation of Donald Trump who accepted the nomination for the race for White Housecloses with the notes of Turandot by Giacomo Puccini, in particular the aria “Nessun dorma”, sung by Pavarotti. The words “I will win, I will win…” resound in the arena. As soon as Donald’s long speech ended Trump at the convention, the wife Melania she went up on stage and he kissed on the cheek the husband. Soon after, the rest of the family also joined the tycoon on stage.