The order is also signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and three Trump attorneys: Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little





The lawyers of Donald Trump Negotiated $200,000 bail with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office after the former US president was indicted for attempting to subvert the 2020 vote in Georgia. Cnn reports it.

“The former president Donald Trump agreed to $200,000 bail and other terms of release after her attorneys met with the Fulton County district attorney’s office,” according to court documents reviewed by CNN.

The release terms outlined in Trump’s bond order are broader than those set out in other previously approved bond orders.

Unlike some of his co-defendants, the former president is prohibited from using social media to target his 18 co-defendants in the case, as well as any witnesses or 30 unindicted co-conspirators. “The defendant will not take any action to intimidate any person known to him as a co-defendant or witness in this case or otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” the order signed by the Fulton County Superior Court judge said, Scott McAfee.

“The foregoing includes but is not limited to social media posts or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media,” the order reads. The order also prohibits Trump from communicating “directly or indirectly” about the case with any of his co-defendants or witnesses in the case, other than through his attorneys. A similar provision was included in the bail orders for some of his co-defendants.

The order is also signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and three attorneys from Trump: Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little.

Subscribe to the newsletter

