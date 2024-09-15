Donald Trump hates Taylor Swift. And he wants to let it be known by writing it, in capital letters, in a post on his social network Truth.

“I hate Taylor Swift.” The Republican candidate for the White House wrote it in all capital letters, after the singer’s endorsement of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The quarrel between the tycoon and the pop star continues who had given her endorsement to current Vice President Kamala Harris with a post in which she signed herself “childless cat lady,” the epithet with which JD Vance, Trump’s vice-presidential candidate, had defined Democratic representatives.

In the previous weeks there had been a lot of talk about the fake news spread by Trump’s campaign in which Taylor Swift was credited with endorsing the entrepreneur, but the Republican leader’s first reference to the singer-songwriter dates back to last February when he said he was sure that “in no way could the young artist support ‘corrupt Joe Biden'” and “be disloyal to the man who made her so much money”. Trump’s reference, also made on Truth, was obviously to himself, since he defined himself as “responsible” for the Music Modernization Act. The 2018 legislation was a sweeping overhaul of copyright law, updating royalty and licensing rules to help musicians in the streaming era. It took years to craft and passed the House and Senate unanimously. “Joe Biden has done nothing for Taylor and he never will,” Trump wrote when the president was still running for office. But Dina LaPolt, one of the lawyers behind the MMA, argued that Trump hasn’t done anything about this bill either, “except sign it.”





The weight of Taylor Swift’s endorsement has yet to be measured. Neither last week’s debate, in which Democratic candidate Kamala Harris performed better, nor the singer-songwriter’s endorsement have allowed the vice president to distance herself from Trump in the race for the White House, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released today.

Kamala Harris’s campaign for White House capitalizes on Taylor Swift’s endorsement with giant adverts in Times Square and along the Las Vegas Strip. A digital billboard in Manhattan plaza navel of the world shows rotating images of Harris with the slogan: “We are in our Kamala era!” and “A new way forward…Ready?”: a double reference to the tour The Eras of Swift and her song Ready For It? from the album Reputation.



Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (reuters)

Even in Las Vegas the reference to the “Kamala era” is explicit alongside a reference to Tuesday’s debate in which Harris cornered Donald Trump with a reference to the size of the crowds at the former president’s rallies: “Exhausted by this guy?” asks the sign next to a photo of Trump. Harris also embraced the endorsement with a Special edition Kamala-Taylor “friendship bracelets” on sale for $20 on campaign website shortly after singer’s vote announcement (Taylor Swift popularized the bracelets among fans who exchange them at concerts.) The first run sold out in hours, and a new edition is available for pre-order with proceeds going to the Harris Victory Fund.