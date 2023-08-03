Extensive security measures will be in place outside the court, but there is as yet no evidence of organized attempts to disrupt the hearings. However, the necessary supporters and pro-Trump demonstrations are expected. Responses from Trump’s base usually boil down to the idea that Saint Donald is being crucified by “the illegal government” of devil reincarnation Joe Biden. Trump opponents have also shown up and are clamoring for punishment for the man who unsettled American democracy. There will also be a lot of security in the courtroom. Secret Service marshals must protect Judge and Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

Today’s hearing itself is expected to be a formality. Trump will be asked to respond to the four-part indictment and is expected to answer “not guilty” the same number of times.

Trump – as in Florida – reportedly will not have to pay bail and again no travel restrictions would be imposed for this special suspect, because of his previously recognized status as a leading candidate for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. It is therefore expected that Trump can continue with his campaign.

Trump’s legal team has already made it clear that they do not expect a fair trial in Washington “because that city is primarily Democratic.” Trump attorney John Lauro has suggested moving the trial there to a state with a more conservative electorate, such as West Virginia.