Wisconsin (Agencies)

Former US President Donald Trump has chosen Republican Senator J.D. Vance from Ohio as his vice president in the presidential election.

Trump announced his choice of Vance yesterday via his social media platform, Truth Social, coinciding with the start of the Republican National Convention, which began yesterday and will continue for 4 days in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to announce the party’s candidate in the presidential elections.

During the conference, the American Republican Party officially chose Donald Trump as its presidential candidate.

Tens of thousands of Donald Trump supporters gathered yesterday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the Republican Party’s general conference, which will be held from July 15 to 18, amid heightened tension following an assassination attempt that nearly killed the former US president.

The site chosen for the conference is a huge, modern sports complex, its walls covered with large pictures of the 45th president of the United States, who is seeking to become the 47th president.

The most important event at the Republican Party convention is the announcement of the identity of Donald Trump’s vice president if he wins the election scheduled for November 5.

Three names have been floated for the position: J.D. Vance, the author who was elected to Congress; Doug Burgum, the governor of North Dakota; and Marco Rubio, the influential senator from Florida. After Vance is selected as vice president, he will speak in the convention hall on Wednesday evening.

The main topics of this meeting will be: purchasing power, migration, crime and the security guaranteed by a strong state.

The conference’s slogan is “Make America Great Again,” which was Donald Trump’s slogan during the 2016 election campaign.

But the climax of the event will be on Thursday when Donald Trump is formally named the party’s nominee.

With over 50,000 participants, the event is expected to be surrounded by tight security measures, especially considering last Saturday’s assassination attempt.

A large fence has been erected around the downtown area, manned by Secret Service personnel, who stressed the day before yesterday that they were “fully prepared” to ensure security at the Republican National Convention.

On another note, King Charles III of the United Kingdom sent a message to Donald Trump yesterday after the assassination attempt on the former “Republican” president, according to Buckingham Palace.

The king’s personal message, the contents of which were not disclosed, was conveyed to Trump via the British Embassy in Washington.

New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed on the X platform that “political violence in any form has no place in our societies.”

Starmer then spoke directly to Trump in the afternoon, as Downing Street announced, to offer his condolences to the families of the victim and those injured.

Meanwhile, a US judge yesterday dismissed a criminal case accusing Trump of illegally keeping classified documents.

Trump called the decision a “first step” that should be “quickly followed by an end to all witch hunts,” saying the various criminal cases against him were “a conspiracy to interfere in the election.”

US President Joe Biden called the day before yesterday to “de-escalate tensions” after the assassination attempt on his “Republican” opponent, stressing that “there is no place for this kind of violence in America,” before calling on the nation to “unite.”

Experts estimate that the attack on Donald Trump could benefit him electorally, citing the precedent of Ronald Reagan, who survived an assassination attempt in 1981.