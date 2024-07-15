The Republican Party has officially nominated Trump as its candidate for US President

Donald Trump has become an official candidate for US President. ABC News reports this.

The Republican Party held a national convention, during which the 78-year-old politician was nominated. Trump received enough votes from fellow party members before the end of the voting. Now he will represent the political force in the elections for the head of state.

The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

Trump became the official candidate a day after the assassination attempt

The US presidential candidate secured the support of the Republicans shortly after an assassination attempt was made on him. On July 13, the politician was shot during a rally. He was wounded in the ear, but a lucky chance saved him from tragedy – a second before the shot, Trump turned his head to read a tip on the screen.

After this, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the Secret Service had increased Trump’s national security. This decision was made “based on the evolving nature of the threats” and in connection with Trump’s transition to the status of an official presidential candidate. The minister said that the politician’s security detail had been expanded.

Yulia Boguslavskaya, a senior lecturer at the Department of American Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at St. Petersburg State University, suggested that the assassination attempt on Trump would add political points to his election campaign. “Trump received a large portion of sympathy. The assassination attempt will be a significant factor for Trump’s election campaign,” the expert said.

Amid the state of emergency, it became known that the Republicans’ historical adversary, the Democratic Party of the United States, will suspend the election campaign of the current American leader Joe Biden, which includes criticism of his rival Donald Trump. “Some members of the Democratic Party believe that the Biden campaign should wait several weeks, if not more, before resuming criticism of Trump’s personality,” sources told Newsweek.

Trump has already chosen his vice president

US presidential candidate Donald Trump announced on the social network Truth Social that he has nominated 39-year-old Ohio Senator James David Vance for vice president. He noted that he made his choice “after much thought and consideration of the incredible talents of many other candidates.”

Earlier, Vance said that Biden was “headlonging toward World War III.” “I think the risk of nuclear war is higher now than at any time in my memory,” he stressed.

The lawmaker also pointed out that Ukraine’s accession to NATO would lead to the deployment of American soldiers and a direct conflict with Russia. Thus, he criticized the statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that Ukraine would become a NATO member. According to the congressman, such rhetoric is irresponsible.

Finally, Vance did not hesitate to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin for his interview with US TV host Tucker Carlson. “Just watched this. Amazing,” he said, adding a link to the conversation to his post on the social network X.