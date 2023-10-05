Donald Trump, this Wednesday at the doors of the New York court where he is being tried for corporate fraud. MIKE SEGAR (REUTERS)

The Republican soap opera of the House of Representatives may have Donald Trump as a guest star next week. The former president has shown himself willing in statements to Fox News Digital to replace the dismissed Kevin McCarthy for a “brief period” as speaker of the Lower House until there is consensus among Republicans on a candidate to occupy the position permanently.

Previously, it had emerged that Trump has maintained contacts with congressmen from his party to go to Capitol Hill next week, probably on Tuesday for the meeting of the parliamentary group in which the possible replacements for Kevin McCarthy as president of the Lower House will be discussed. as published by the Associated Press agency. One of the sources familiar with Trump’s plans cited by the agency said that if he went ahead with the visit, he would be there to talk to Republican lawmakers and not to pitch himself for the job, even though some allies continue to lobby. for him to do it.

In statements to Fox, Trump goes one step further. “They have asked me to speak as a unifier because I have many friends in Congress. If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the presidency of the House until they get someone longer term, because I am running for president,” he said. “They have asked me if I would take it on for a short period of time for the party, until they reach a conclusion, I am not doing it because I want to, I will do it if necessary, in case they cannot make their decision,” added the former president.

Donald Trump has not set foot in the Capitol since he was president of the United States. Despite this, his role was decisive in unblocking the election of Kevin McCarthy as president of the House of Representatives last January. In the television images, not then subject to the strict regulations usual in Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the congresswoman most loyal to the former president, could be seen taking her phone to the radicals with the initials DT on the screen. McCarthy himself acknowledged that she owed him the position.

This time, according to AP information, Trump wants to take the bull by the horns from the beginning and stand in the key meeting to decide McCarthy’s replacement. At the moment there are two congressmen who have announced their candidacy. One of them is Steve Scalise, McCarthy’s number two and the Republican group. The other is Jim Jordan, an avowed Trumpist, one of the radicals who have made McCarthy’s life impossible. He is co-founder of the Freedom Caucus, which includes twenty members of the party’s hardest wing in Congress, although he is not one of the eight who voted in favor of the historic dismissal of the president of the Lower House. It is not clear that either of them can be a consensus president.

Although there is no requirement that a person be a member of the House to serve as speaker, each of the 55 speakers the House has elected was one. From time to time, lawmakers have thrown their votes to those outside Congress, often in protest against candidates running. Trump himself received some votes from radical Republicans in one of the 15 votes that were necessary last January for McCarthy’s election. Among those who proposed him were Matt Gaetz, who has now led the successful revolt against McCarthy, and pro-gun activist Lauren Boebert. Marjorie Taylor Greene encourages you to apply now.

Trump referred in passing to the crisis in Congress on Wednesday as he arrived at a new session of the civil fraud trial being held against him in a court in Manhattan (New York). Asked by journalists about the proposal of some Republican legislators that he replace McCarthy, the favorite candidate in the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential election allowed himself to be loved, stating that he would do “what is best for the country and the Republican Party.” “A lot of people have been asking me,” he said. However, he added that there are other “great people” in the party who could take on the job. “My total focus is to be president,” he stressed.

This Thursday, when he has been hyperactive on Truth, his social network, He wrote in one of his messages: “[Haré] Whatever is needed to assist with the selection process for the Speaker of the House, in the short term, until the final selection is made of a GREAT REPUBLICAN SPEAKER – A Speaker of the House to assist a new, but very experienced Speaker! “ME, TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump would likely win majority support from his group if he decided to run, in part because of the difficulties involved in facing him, even if they didn’t like him as a candidate for that position. Almost none of the congressmen who voted in favor of his political prosecution (impeachment) For his role in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, he has managed to repeat as a congressman. Trump like speaker It is unimaginable, but at the time it did not seem conceivable that he could win a presidential election and he did so in 2016.

