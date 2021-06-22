Former US President Donald Trump, at the beginning of the pandemic, proposed sending coronavirus patients to Guantanamo prison in Cuba. This was reported in the book “Nightmare Scenario” by The Washington Post reporters Yasmin Abutaleb and Damian Palletta, Mirror reports.

The politician was looking for ways to combat the spread of the virus in the country. The book says that at a meeting in the White House in February 2020, he came up with the idea to use an American prison in Cuba to isolate infected citizens. The authors say Trump asked aides, “Don’t we have our own island? What about Guantanamo? “

Reporters note that White House staff prevented the former president from realizing his idea. It is noted that this is not the first time that Trump has proposed using Guantanamo to solve problems. Miles Taylor’s book A Warning by Anonymous states that the politician was going to send illegal migrants to this prison.

On June 6, it was reported that Trump, in his address to members of the GOP, said the United States and other countries should demand reparations from China for the $ 10 trillion coronavirus pandemic.