Arming American teachers will cost less than supporting Ukraine. This was announced on Friday, April 14, by former US President Donald Trump during a speech at the National Rifle Association forum in Indiana.

According to him, if at least 5% of teachers voluntarily arm themselves and learn how to use weapons, then the US will contain the problem of school shooting, and it will disappear.

Trump noted that armed teachers need to pay for training in shooting skills from the budget.

“If we sent $120 billion to Ukraine, then we can spend one tenth of this money to protect American children and schools,” the ex-president said.

In addition, he said that if he wins the next US presidential election, he will instruct transgender people to be tested for the risk of diseases and pathologies.

“After the inauguration, I will direct the medical regulator to conduct an independent investigation into whether sex reassignment hormone therapy and transgender ideology increase the risk of depression, aggression and violence,” Trump added.

Earlier, on March 30, U.S. President Joe Biden, in a statement on the occasion of the International Transgender Day of Visibility, indicated that transgender Americans “shape the soul of the nation.” As the President of the United States noted, his administration has worked from day one to end inequality so that transgender people and the entire LGBTQ+ community can live openly and safely.

On April 10, it became known that since the beginning of 2023, there have been 146 mass casualty shootings in the United States of America.

On the same day, a shooting occurred near the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. It was arranged by 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who worked in this bank. The attacker’s motives have not yet been established. According to police, Sturgeon was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

US President Joe Biden accused Republicans of rampant violence in the United States after the shooting in Louisville. Today, too many American citizens are paying for the inaction of political circles with their lives, he said.

Prior to that, on March 27, it was reported about the death of six people as a result of a shooting at a school in the US city of Nashville (Tennessee), along with the shooter. Several people were injured.

On March 22, a shooting occurred at a high school in the US city of Denver, Colorado. As a result, two people were injured. The shooter fled the scene, according to police. The police are looking for him. The injured were sent to local hospitals.