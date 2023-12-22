Trump says he wants to debate Biden on the campaign trail

Former US President Donald Trump said that he is eager to debate with current American leader Joe Biden as part of the election campaign. Trump mentioned his desire in interview radio presenter Hugh Hewitt.

“Oh, will I look forward to this! How about 10 rounds? How about debating 10 times?” – noted the politician.

This is how Donald Trump answered the host’s question whether the politician would participate in a debate with Biden if both won party nominations.

A candidate for President of the United States may withdraw from a debate if he or she deems it disadvantageous in terms of electoral support. Donald Trump previously refused to participate in debates with other Republican candidates.