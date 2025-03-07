After pressures, attacks and a historical anger with Volodimir Zelenski with Ukraine Since he arrived at the White House, Donald Trump He has first looked at Russia this Friday: the US president has threatened the regime of Vladimir … Putin with sanctions and duty additional until the fire is reached. The justification, Trump said, is that Russia is “crushing” Ukraine in the front.

“Given the evidence that Russia is ‘crushing’ completely to Ukraine in the front right now, I am seriously considering imposing sanctions, bank sanctions and large -scale tariffs to Russia until the fire and final agreement are reached,” Trump wrote in his social network. “To Russia and Ukraine: go to the negotiating table right now, before it’s too late, thank you!”

Trump’s pressures to Russia arrive after his confrontation with Zelenski has led him to take measures that greatly weaken Ukraine’s ability to face Russia In the front. This week, his administration has revealed that he has suspended sending Military armament and equipment to his partner in Eastern Europe and who has stopped sharing military intelligence with the Ukrainian army. These have been two key elements for Ukraine resistance to Russian invasion.

Threats to Putin are the first deviation of the realignment of Ukraine policy that Trump has printed to US foreign policy after sustaining during the three years of the Russian aggression To Zelenski on the military, political and economic front, the US president has given a bander and has approached Russia and has moved away from Ukraine and its European partners.

Trump called Putin to start a peace process without coordinating with Ukraine, his diplomatic team met with Russian negotiators in Saudi Arabia without including kyiv or his European allies, he called Zelenski “dictator” (and refused to do it with Putin) and abroncted his Ukrainian counterpart in the White House.

Suspense in a survey

The pressures to Russia arrive shortly before Zelenski meets at the beginning of the week that comes with Trump’s negotiators to try to reach an agreement that starts the peace process. And, above all, after the surveys have shown that their management of Ukraine is unpopular. A recent poll of The Economist/Yougov It shows that 45% of Americans suspend their war management in Ukraine, compared to 40% that approve it, one of the worst notes within a quite positive survey for Trump.

Only 43% of Republicans strongly support their management in Ukraine, when it is normal for this percentage among their voters to be much greater. In January, 48% of Americans thought that “Ukraine problems are not our thing and we should not interfere.” Now it has fallen to 37%. And after a growing weariness with that war in Eastern Europe, in the last two months the support to send weapons to Ukraine has grown: it has risen from 52% to 57%.