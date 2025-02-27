Donald Trump said Thursday that 25% tariffs against Mexico and Canada who announced shortly after arriving at the White House will take effect next week, on Tuesday, March 4. In addition, he said that China, his other … Great commercial partner will receive an additional 10% tariff, which will be added to 10% that had previously imposed.

Trump decided at the beginning of this month to delay in a month the entry into force of the fees to Canada and Mexico after having obtained commitments from their two neighboring countries to dedicate resources to the border. The massive entry of undocumented immigrants, drug trafficking – specially, the dangerous fentanyl – and imbalances with two of its great commercial partners were the justification for the imposition of a generalized and high tariff.

The US president made the announcement in the midst of pressures, negotiations and confusion. On the eve, Trump implied during a meeting with the press at the first meeting of his cabinet that tariffs would not take effect until April, when he also plans to finish an investigation into imposition of imposition reciprocal rates To countries around the world, including Spain.

This was reflected by Kevin Hasett, director of the National Council of Economics, an advisory body of the US president, who said Thursday morning that Trump would decide “the tariff policy for all countries” in April and that “will take care of Mexico and Canada presumably to the time with the rest.”

But Trump changed the step a few hours later. “The tariffs proposed to enter into force on March 4 will enter into force on the planned date,” said Truth Social. He based his decision that “drugs are entering our country from Mexico and Canada to unacceptable levels” and that “a large percentage of these drugs, many of them in the form of a fentanyl, occur and supplied and supplied from China.”

Trump said the tariffs will be in force “until this stops or looks really limited,” although, in the case of Canada, the drug entry since its territory has no great prominence.

Put pressure on your partners

The statements of the US president seem to clarify the effectiveness of tariffs after the confusion created by himself on the eve and, above all, to put pressure on his commercial partners. Trump shared that message a few hours before his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, had an encounter with the main security positions of Mexico: the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Juan Ramón de la Fuente; the security and citizen protection, Omar García Harfuch; the National Defense, Ricardo Trevilla; Marina, Raymundo Morales; and the attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero. On the table, the discussions on how to stop the activities of the drug trafficking cartels and the advances that Mexico is making about it, to try to convince the northern neighbor to suspend or limit tariffs.

In that same sense, the Secretary of Economy of Mexico is also in Washington, Marcelo Ebrardwhich will be seen with the US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and with the US commercial representative, Jamieson Greer.