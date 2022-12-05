The former US president and presidential candidate Donald Trump has qualified this Monday that he never meant to say that he wanted to “put an end” to the Constitution to facilitate his reinstatement in the White House for what he considers fraudulent elections in 2020.

Trump has published two messages denying it on his Truth Social social network after saying on Saturday that “a massive fraud of this type and of this magnitude would make it possible to put an end to all rules, regulations and articles, including those found in the Constitution” in reaction to the news that Twitter managers limited the dissemination of messages against Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, in the last weeks of the electoral campaign.

“The fake news is actually trying to convince the American people that I said I wanted to ‘end’ the Constitution. This is just more misinformation and lies as happened with Russia, Russia, Russia and all its hoaxes and scams. Steps must be taken immediately to correct the error,” Trump posted.

A second message written in all caps insists that “if an election is undeniably rigged, it should go to the winner by right or, at the very least, be repeated.” “When there is open and flagrant fraud there should be no time limit to change it!”, He has riveted.

Trump’s remarks have been widely criticized by Democrats and even by some Republicans, such as former Vice President Mike Pence. “Anyone who wants to hold public office should make it clear that they will support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Pence told a North Carolina radio station.