Trump now criticizes Putin and threatens Russia with sanctions until he firm peace with Ukraine

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has criticized this afternoon the resurgence of Russian attacks in the war with Ukraine and has threatened to apply new sanctions to the Government of Vladimir Putin until the fire and a definitive peace agreement are signed.

“Seeing the fact that Russia is” giving up “absolutely to Ukraine on the battlefield, I am seriously considering [aplicar] On a large scale bank sanctions, sanctions and tariffs to Russia until the fire and a definitive peace agreement are reached, ”Trump written has written In a message on the social truth network. “To Russia and Ukraine: sit at the table right now, before it is too late,” he added.

The American message is a turn regarding his attitude of recent weeks, in which the target of his attacks has been the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, whom he sermonized live today a week ago in a meeting in the Oval Office.

The explosive meeting last Friday was followed this week of a contemporary message of the Ukrainian, in which he thanked the USA for the help and Trump for his “firm leadership.”

Russia launched an attack combined with drones and cruise missiles against gas and electrical infrastructures of Ukraine, which has caused at least seven injured and material damage in several regions, according to EFE.

After weeks with Washington making concessions to Moscow, the script turn can be surprising. Although it is true that, no matter how much Trump had been saying that Putin wants to end the war and is willing to sign a high fire, the Kremlin had not pronounced so clearly in those terms.

The threat of imposing sanctions on Russia is a change in the relationship with Moscow. This week, while suspending military aid to kyiv, Trump also requested the State and Treasury Department to prepare a list of sanctions that could be eliminated. The Republican has defended the decision to break the isolation of Russia as a resource to try to advance the negotiations for the end of the war.

In recent days, Washington has redoubled the pressure on Ukraine to fold the conditions issued by Trump once you feel at the negotiating table with Russia. After cutting military aid, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski said he was willing to sign the rare earth agreement “how it suits” the tycoon, totally giving the option of getting the option to get the United States to commit to guarantee the security of Ukraine once a fire is high.

The White House confirmed earlier this week that the president is analyzing the suspension of aid and the exploitation agreement on rare earths. The announcement reached parallel to the increase in pressure on Ukraine with the blackout of the collaboration of American intelligence.