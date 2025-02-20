Donald Trump He has intensified his attacks on Volodimir Zelenski, accusing him again of being a dictator for not calling elections since 2019, attributing responsibility for deaths in the conflict in Ukraine and claiming, falsely, that he was not represented in the peace conversations … In Saudi Arabia because he did not want to.

“It’s a dictator without elections. Zelenski is better to move fast or will not have a country left. It has to move quickly because this war is in the wrong direction, ”Trump said on Wednesday, February 19 in a speech in Miami, in a forum financed by the Saudi Sovereign Fund.

The US president has repeated his criticisms of Zelenski in a message on social networks hours before, a sign that he does not regret those comments, which have shocked Washington and the European Union.

«I don’t know what the problem is, but it has not achieved anything. He is very upset for not being invited to Saudi Arabia, but he could have gone if he wanted. There have been three years and there have never been meetings or calls to stop this war, ”said Trump.

«I love Ukraine, but Zelenski has done a terrible job. Your country is shattered and hundreds of thousands of people have died unnecessarily. You cannot end a war without talking to both parties. Three years have passed without conversations ».

Trump has also warned that, without the participation of Zelenski, the conflict will not end. «It is a war that basically could not win, that he never had to start and that he would never have begun if I had been president. Not a single possibility. It did not start in my four years of mandate and I would never have done it. But it is a war that, without the United States and without Trump, can never be resolved. They can never close it without our participation, ”he said.

On Tuesday, Trump had justified the exclusion of Ukraine in negotiations about his own future by stating that the Ukrainians “should never have begun” war and that they could have reached an agreement to avoid the conflict. At a press conference, he directly held Zelenski for the prolongation of the war and criticized the lack of elections in the country since 2019.

Trump has also defended his position to reduce Military aid to kyiv and has suggested that negotiation with Russia is the only way to end the conflict. In this sense, he described as “very good” the conversations of his administration with Russian officials in Riyadh, where Washington agreed to resume diplomatic dialogue with Moscow without the participation of Ukraine or European allies.

The president has also declared that he does not oppose Europe deploying peace troops in the east of the continent, provided they are not Americans. In addition, he said that “probably” will meet with Vladimir Putin Before the end of February, although it did not confirm a date.

Last week, both leaders spoke on the phone for 90 minutes, in which it represents a turn in the relationship between Washington and Moscow. Trump has insisted that his strategy seeks to resolve the war and avoid a greater expense in the United States in Ukraine, while Zelenski argues that Ukraine will not accept territorial concessions to Russia.