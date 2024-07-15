Donald Trump, ‘Crowned’ Candidate for President of the United States from the Republican convention in Milwaukee that formalizes the nomination, announces that he has chosen the senator JD Vance as vice presidential candidate for the November 2024 election. Vance, 39 years old,

formally appointed by acclamation.

The official announcement comes on the opening day of the convention. Vance, briefed by Trump 20 minutes before the announcement, is preferred to Senator Marco Rubio and Governor Doug Burgumthe other 2 possible candidates. Shortly after, Trump receives the necessary votes from the 2,500 delegates gathered in Milwaukee, thus guaranteeing himself the nomination as Republican candidate for the presidential elections next November. The various delegations announced their support until Florida, which guarantees the tycoon the votes necessary for the nomination.

Trump’s son Eric announces Florida’s 125 delegates for his father, allowing him to surpass the 1,215 delegate threshold. Eric Trump calls the tycoon “the greatest president who ever lived.”

Trump’s message: “Vance my vice president”

“After long consideration and careful consideration, and after taking into consideration the extraordinary talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to serve as Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio“, Trump’s post, which outlines the senator’s resume.

“JD served our country honorably in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a graduate of Yale Law School, where he served as editor of the Yale Law Journal and president of the Yale Law Veterans Association,” Trump wrote, recalling that Vance “has had a highly successful career in business, technology, and finance. Now, on the campaign trail, he will focus intensely on the people he fought so brilliantly for, America’s working people and farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and beyond.” “As Vice President,” he added, “he will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our troops and do everything we can to help me ‘Make American Great Again’“.

Who is Vance?

Vance, a senator from Ohio in the last midterm elections, is a 39-year-old entrepreneur, a Yale graduate who rose to fame with the best-selling novel Hillbilly Elegy, in which he recounted his working-class childhood in the Midwest.

He once called himself a never Trumper, that is, a Republican opponent of the tycoon, but then became an enthusiastic supporter of the former president, obtaining his endorsement for his candidacy for the Senate in 2022.

Vance said he believes he could help a new Trump administration more from the Senate, but said he was ready “to help in any way I can.” Trump recently denied a rumor that the tycoon had ruled out Vance’s candidacy because of his beard, given the former president’s known aversion to beards and mustaches.

Trump and Kennedy

Trump met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Milwaukee to discuss the possibility of the independent candidate dropping out and endorsing him for president, Politico reports, explaining that Kennedy has no intention of abandoning the race.

“Yes, Mr. Kennedy met with President Trump today to discuss national unity, and he hopes to meet with Democratic Party leaders as well,” Kennedy campaign spokeswoman Stefanie Spear said in a statement, explaining that Kennedy Jr. “will not abandon the race.”