US President Donald Trump explained the decision to nominate a candidate for the position of Supreme Court Justice of the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, Amy Connie Barrett, known for her conservative views. Reported by TASS…

At the beginning of the ceremony, held in the Rose Garden of the White House, Trump went out to the audience, accompanied by Barrett, then announced his decision. He expressed his hope for a quick procedure for considering and approving the candidacy of a new member of the highest court in the US Senate.

Amy Connie Barrett is known for her conservative views. In particular, she opposes abortion.

The Supreme Court seat became vacant after its oldest member, 87-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg, died on September 18. She was the second woman in US history to become a Supreme Court Justice, a position for over 27 years. According to National Public Radio, a few days before her death, Ginzburg told her granddaughter that most of all she wants to live until the presidential election, so that if she dies, another president will fill the vacant position.