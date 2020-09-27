US President Donald Trump has nominated conservative lawyer and federal judge Amy Coney Barrett for the vacant seat at the US Supreme Court. Trump announced his decision in Washington on Saturday.

Barrett is one of the most brilliant legal experts in the United States, President Donald Trump said on Saturday at the announcement of his nomination in Washington.

Barrett is deeply religious, ultra-conservative – and could soon become a US constitutional judge. According to information from Republican circles, the 48-year-old Catholic is to take the place in the Supreme Court that has become vacant due to the death of the liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. There is little doubt about a confirmation by the Senate.

Trump would send a clear signal to his conservative base a few weeks before the presidential election on November 3 – and should mobilize important groups of voters.

Barrett is valued for her polished legal arguments, but she has very little experience as a judge. Her 2017 appeal to the Chicago Federal Court of Appeals earned her her first judicial job.

Barrett campaigned for the right to gun ownership

Your stance on the right to abortion – one of the most controversial issues in the US – is not the only point that raises critics on the barricades. It has also campaigned for the right to own guns and has taken action against the health care reform known as “Obamacare” by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama.

[Lesen Sie auch: Tod von Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Washington trauert um die liberale Ikone – und kämpft um ihr Erbe]

“Amy Coney Barrett passes the two litmus tests for federal judges,” says Daniel Goldberg of the liberal lobby group Alliance for Justice. “The will to overturn Obamacare and the Roe judgment against Wade.” With the historic decision Roe against Wade in 1973, the Supreme Court anchored the fundamental right of women to abortion. Conservative and religious groups want to reverse that.

The chances of this should increase with a constitutional judge Barrett: If she is nominated as expected and then confirmed in the Senate, which is dominated by Trump’s Republicans, conservative justices in the Supreme Court have a majority of six to three votes.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

This not only increases the conservative majority in the court; because the judges are appointed for life, it should last for years. The 48-year-old Barrett could serve as a constitutional judge for decades.

But Trump has another reason why he wants to fill the post with a loyalist as soon as possible: He himself has promised that the outcome of the presidential election could be contested and ultimately end up before the Supreme Court. It certainly doesn’t hurt to have as many sympathetic judges as possible in the Supreme Court. (AFP)