Home page politics

From: Sarah El-Sheimy

Press Split

Former President Donald Trump does not only receive support from his family: his niece Mary warns about her uncle and rushes to Joe Biden’s aid.

New York – She is the daughter of his late brother and one of his greatest critics: Mary Trump, the niece of the former US President, has Donald Trump’s election victory, and thus contributed to the public exposure of her uncle’s financial fraud. In view of the increasingly loud criticism of Trump’s opponents Joe Biden After the TV duel between the two presidential candidates, the psychologist now diagnoses the United States a cognitive decline.

“Since a lot of people are acting like they’re board-certified neurologists, I thought I’d join in and talk about the one patient I’m actually VERY concerned about,” writes Mary Trump in a blog post on the publishing website Substack, where she regularly comments on current US political events. This is the only way she can explain, Trump said, that her uncle is still in the running for President of the United States.

A screenshot of an interview that Mary Trump gave in July. Donald Trump’s niece is critical of her uncle. © Brian Cahn/imago-images

Trump niece recalls her uncle’s time in office: “four catastrophic years”

“The United States of America seems to be experiencing cognitive decline. That is the only way I can explain the short memory that was able to erase the horrors of my uncle’s four catastrophic years in the Oval Office.” The niece of the former US president is referring to the dispute over the fitness of the incumbent head of state Joe Biden for office. He is now being publicly accused by his own ranks of not being cognitively fit enough for another legislative period and is being advised to support a new person as a candidate for the Democratic Party Having to make room.

Mary Trump particularly refers to the ex-president’s policies during the Corona pandemic and regrets the US citizens who died during this time. But Donald Trump’s inciting words about the attack on the Capitol also leave his niece uncommented: “I wish I could forget the agonizing screams of the police officers as they were beaten and tortured by Donald’s supporters on January 6, 2021.”

Mary Trump describes Biden’s term in office ahead of US election as “best presidency of her life”

Nonetheless, Trump’s niece shows understanding for a nation in which, according to her, the crimes of the former president have been forgotten: After “massive trauma,” forgetting is an understandable reaction. “That’s how trauma works.” The country has never recovered “from the horrors of the Trump administration.” “But I can’t forget all of that. And I’m determined not to let the rest of the country forget either.”

In her post, his niece describes the future plans of “Project 2025,” which is intended to expand the president’s executive power in the event of a Trump victory, as fascist. She also made similar accusations on X in early July: “American democracy depends on us defeating my fascist uncle and his supporters in November.” The Biden supporter also gave the incumbent president a positive rating: she was proud to support the “best presidency of her life.” She also had words of praise for the Trump opponent in her blog post.

Former President Donald Trump is a constant topic of conversation for his niece

This support for Biden comes at a time when his candidacy is more shaky than ever. Major donors in the film and media industry have turned their backs on him, and actor George Clooney wrote in the New York Timesthe Democrats would “not win with this president in November.” More and more voices within the party are turning against Biden’s candidacy, especially after Nancy Pelosi, the long-time speaker of the US House of Representatives,House of Representativesquestioned the president’s condition.

Trump Dynasty: The former “First Family” and its members View photo gallery

After the leak of Trump’s tax documents, Mary Trump has repeatedly publicly positioned herself against her uncle – especially this year, when he is seeking re-election as president. Donald is a constant topic in Mary’s blog posts and her podcast “The Mary Trump Show”. As a member of the family, she gives media-effective assessments of Trump’s personality.

Democracy or fascism – Mary Trump repeatedly warns about her uncle

In June, Trump’s niece said that the upcoming presidential election was a matter of “life or death.” When a prison sentence was looming in the hush money trial against the former president, Mary warned in an interview with the US broadcaster MSNBC: “I don’t believe for a second that he is really ready to go to prison.”

She has also been calling her uncle a fascist for some time: At the “Stop Trump” conference of the US political magazine The New Republic Last year, she is said to have said that the election in November was “a decision between democracy and fascism.” (ses)