Donald Trump has received at least $7.8 million from foreign governments during his presidency, largely from China, considered the main US rival. The New York Times writes this citing the new documents released by the Democrats of the supervisory commission. The report, entitled “White House For Sale”, is the response to the impeachment investigation launched by Republicans against Joe Biden and his alleged complicity in his son Hunter's foreign affairs.

Using documents produced during a court dispute, the report describes how foreign governments and entities they control, including a major U.S. adversary such as Beijing, interacted with Trump's businesses while he was president, paying millions of dollars to the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, at the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York and at the Trump World Tower at 845 United Nations Plaza in New York.