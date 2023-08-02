New indictment for Donald Trump. The former US president, who is aiming for the White House in the 2024 presidential elections, anticipated on his social Truth the provision linked to the investigation into attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections. “I heard that crazy Jack Smith, to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, he will proceed with another false indictment of your favorite president, me,” Trump wrote.

As reported by the NBC, the indictment has actually arrived but initially the individual involved in the secret act was not disclosed. Shortly thereafter, a spokesman for the former president confirmed the indictment had taken place.

On July 18, Trump announced that he had received a letter from the ‘special counsel’: with the letter, the former president was informed about the investigation launched by a grand jury in relation to the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021 and attempts to subvert the 2020 election results that won Joe Biden.