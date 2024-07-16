In 2016, Trump’s vice president said he would vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton if the former president had a chance of winning the election.

Announced as vice on the ticket with Donald Trump (Republican Party) for the US presidential election, Senator JD Vance has been a fervent critic of the former president. He even called the Republican “Hitler”, in addition to calling itself “a guy against Trump”.

In deciding to run for Senate in 2022, however, Vance has positioned himself as a defender of the former president. He has apologized for past criticisms and taken tough stances on immigration and other issues.

Read some of Vance’s past criticisms of Trump: