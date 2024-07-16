In 2016, Trump’s vice president said he would vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton if the former president had a chance of winning the election.
Announced as vice on the ticket with Donald Trump (Republican Party) for the US presidential election, Senator JD Vance has been a fervent critic of the former president. He even called the Republican “Hitler”, in addition to calling itself “a guy against Trump”.
In deciding to run for Senate in 2022, however, Vance has positioned himself as a defender of the former president. He has apologized for past criticisms and taken tough stances on immigration and other issues.
Read some of Vance’s past criticisms of Trump:
- “I’m an anti-Trump guy” – statement was made by Vance during an interview with journalist Charlie Rose, from the broadcaster PBS, in 2016, when Vance was promoting his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy”;
- “Trump never” – in an interview with Bloomberg in 2016, he said he was part of the movement against Trump and that only pessimists or cynics would vote for him;
- “I don’t like Trump” – he said at another point in the interview. The program was used by groups that supported another Republican candidate in the Senate election;
- Trump is “cultural heroine” – he said in the same interview, also exploited by the Democratic campaign;
- “I find it reprehensible” – wrote Vance in 2016 on X (formerly Twitter) when commenting on the migration policies adopted by the US;
- “My God, what an idiot” – wrote on X. The posts were also used in campaigns, despite having been deleted by Vance;
- “Hitler of America” – in a private message on Facebook, also in 2016, Vance asked a colleague with whom he lived if the former president would be the “Hitler of America”. After Trump was shot on Saturday (July 13), Democrats revived the statement. In response, the senator said that Biden’s campaign rhetoric “led to the assassination attempt”;
- “Cynical idiot like Nixon” – Vance compared Trump to former US President Richard Nixon in a message to Yale classmate Josh McLaurin, who became a Democratic senator from Georgia;
- “Trump is not fit for the highest office in our land” – wrote Vance in an opinion piece for the New York Timeswith the title “Why Trump’s Anti-War Message Resonates in White America”;
- “Trump’s actual policy proposals, such as they are, range from the immoral to the absurd” – he wrote in another opinion column, this one for the USA Today;
- “I can’t stomach Trump. I think he’s harmful and he’s taking the white working class to a very dark place.” – said the senator in 2016, in an interview with NPR;
- “I think there’s a chance, if I feel like Trump has a good chance of winning, that I might have to hold my nose and vote for Hillary Clinton.” – at the same time, the Republican spoke on X about the possibility of voting for Hillary or independent candidate Evan McMullin.
#Trump #Hitler #read #Vance #Republican
Leave a Reply