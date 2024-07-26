If I don’t win the elections in November, there is a risk of a “Third World War” in the Middle East. Donald Trump said this today, July 26, when he welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah to Mar a Lago.

The Republican candidate for the White House warmly greeted the Israeli leader and his wife at the door of his residence, with kisses and handshakes before posing and saying “let’s take a nice picture” with the two guests. “What an honor. Come in, come in,” Trump told Netanyahu and his wife. “We missed you,” commented Sara Netanyahu, while Trump spoke of “the best dinner I’ve ever had,” perhaps referring to a previous meeting while he was at the White House.

Trump and Netanyahu then looked at a photo of one of the Bibas children, who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 by Hamas at the request of their grandfather Eliyahu Bibas. “We will deal with this,” Trump said.

“If we win, it will be simple, everything will work and it will be very fast. – the former president then told reporters at the beginning of his speech – if we don’t win, we will end up having major wars in the Middle East, perhaps a Third World War”.

“We are closer to a Third World War today than at any time since World War II.we’ve never been this close, because we have incompetent people running our country,” Trump said. He then added: “I don’t know how a Jew could vote” for Kamala Harris. “They haven’t been very kind to Israel.”

Regarding his relationship with Netanyahu, which has been rather cold in recent years, the tycoon said “no president has done what I have done for Israel”. Former US President Donald Trump said this while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu and his wife Sarah at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. “We’ve always had a great relationship and if I haven’t had that, I have a secret weapon. You know what it is? Sarah”, Trump added, placing his hands on Netanyahu’s wife’s shoulders. “I have Sarah. As long as I have Sarah, that’s all that matters”, Trump continued. And finally he said that “it is not an acceptable situation” that of the hostages still in the hands of Hamas: “They must be returned immediately”.

Netanyahu: “I hope we will find an agreement, I will send a delegation to Rome”

“I hope we will find an agreement” on the Gaza Strip and the release of the hostages, “time will tell,” the Israeli prime minister said during the meeting with Trump, where he confirmed that he would send a team to Rome early for talks on the hostage deal.

“We are certainly eager to have an agreement and we are working on it. There has been some movement after our military pressure. I hope there will be enough movement to conclude an agreement,” Netanyahu said.