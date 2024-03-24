Home page politics

Fabian Hartmann

Trump has not yet presented the bail amount estimated in the fraud case. If this doesn't happen by Monday, his assets will be seized.

New York – To the core of the brand Donald Trump's belongs to the image of the very rich entrepreneur. But although his fortune is currently estimated by the US business magazine Forbes at around 2.6 billion US dollars, the Republican candidate in the presidential election seems to currently find himself in a financial mess.

According to several media reports, Trump is currently having problems paying a bail amount of more than $450 million including interest to a New York court. The former US President was interviewed by the judge in February US Supreme Courts, Arthur Engoron, was convicted after he considered it proven that Trump had misrepresented his assets in order to obtain better loan conditions. New York prosecutor Letitia James had previously filed a lawsuit against Trump. As a result, Trump has repeatedly publicly lambasted James.

Trump's payment deadline is set for tomorrow, March 25th. If he does not submit the total $464 million bail by then, he will face confiscation of his assets. Even personal bankruptcy then seems possible.

Estimated bail of $464 million – can Trump pay it or not?

Last Monday (March 11, 2024), Trump's lawyers said they were unable to secure bail in the fraud case brought by James. They had previously tried to find a company to post the amount of money set for Trump in court as bail while they appealed the verdict.

However, they failed despite negotiations with around 30 insurance companies, reported the German Press Agency (dpa), among others. “Very few bail insurers will consider a guarantee of this size,” said Trump’s lawyers.

On Friday, Trump caused a stir with a post on the social media platform Truth Social. There he claimed to have “almost $500 million in cash” that would allow him to pay bail. The court has not yet responded to Trump's statements.

Trump's real estate is threatened with seizure if he does not provide the bail required by the court

It remains to be seen whether Donald Trump will deposit the million-dollar bail he has requested with the court by tomorrow. And which of his assets could be threatened with seizure if the former US President does not deposit the estimated $464 million with the court?

The US news portal Newsweek has viewed a document from the Attorney General's Office listing properties owned by Trump that the court says have “fraudulent” and “misleading” values ​​and could be seized as part of a judicial seizure: In addition to Trump Tower in Manhattan, among others The Trump Building on Wall Street could be affected by a potential seizure.

If the payment deadline is missed – these Trump properties could be affected by a seizure

There are also a number of other properties and land on the list. This includes a number of golf clubs on both the east and west coasts of the United States, and two Trump golf clubs in Scotland. In the complete of Newsweek The list of Trump's assets that would be eligible for seizure includes the following properties:

Trump Tower, New York, NY

Trump Park Avenue, New York, NY

40 Wall Street, New York, NY

Seven Springs, Westchester County, NY

Trump International Hotel and Tower, Las Vegas, Nevada

Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida

Trump National Golf Club Westchester, Briarcliff Manor, NY

Trump National Golf Club Charlotte, Mooresville, North Carolina

Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, Colts Neck, New Jersey

Trump National Golf Club, Washington, DC, Sterling, Virginia

Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley, Hopewell Junction, NY

Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, Jupiter, Florida

Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia, Pine Hill, New Jersey

Trump International Golf Links Scotland (Aberdeen)

Trump International Golf Links Scotland (Turnberry)

Trump recently sharply criticized the fraud proceedings again

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social Trump clearly criticized the proceedings against him on Friday: “No trial, no jury, no crime, no victim, just a corrupt judge and a corrupt, Trump-hating attorney general who receives her orders directly from the White House. Election interference at an unprecedented level,” Trump wrote.

The court case is just one of many that Trump is currently dealing with: In four other criminal proceedings The main hearing has not yet begun, and civil proceedings are still ongoing. In January, for example, a New York court sentenced Trump to pay more than $80 million in damages to author E. Jean Carroll for defamation. The Republican appealed, but had to submit a kind of bail amount of more than $90 million to the court.