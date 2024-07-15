Monday, July 15, 2024, 9:30 p.m.











Donald Trump on Monday named right-wing senator JD Vance as his running mate in the US presidential election. The man who was a harsh critic of Trump but later became one of his most loyal supporters in Congress will be the Republican candidate for vice president.

“I have decided that the most appropriate person to serve as Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance from the great state of Ohio,” the former president said on his Truth Social network.