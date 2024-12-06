The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, redoubles his commitment to cryptocurrencies by announcing the appointment of David Sacks, former director of operations of PayPal, as a candidate for czar of artificial intelligence and crypto assets.

President-elect Donald Trump continued this Thursday with the appointments of what will be his new cabinet when he returns to the White House in January. “David will direct the Administration’s policies on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies, two critical areas for the future of American competitiveness“Trump has indicated about the position that Sacks will take under the task of turning the US into the world leader in both areas.

That’s not all. Sacks”will safeguard freedom of expression on the Internet and will move us away from the prejudices and censorship of big tech companies” and develop a legal framework so that the cryptocurrency industry “has the clarity it has been asking for and can thrive” in this country.

Sacks, an investor in technology companies, will also lead the President’s Council of Science and Technology Advisors.

The new announcement occurs a day after bitcoin, the cryptocurrency par excellence, broke the $100,000 barrier (it reached 103,800) for the first time in its history in reaction to to the nomination of Crypto advocate Paul Atkins as next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). That milestone raised the bitcoin market value above $2 trillion.

Sacks’ appointment has not made bitcoin maintain its level or set a new record. In fact, the euphoria over a cabinet that favors crypto assets seems to have peaked and bitcoin deflated this Friday and was trading below $100,000.

The truth is that at the close of yesterday’s session, the joy had already moderated and shortly before midnight it fell sharply, reaching a minimum of $92,144, according to data from Bloomberg.