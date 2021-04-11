Former US leader Donald Trump has named the winner of the 2024 presidential election, saying he will be the Republican nominee. It is reported by Reuters with reference to the prepared text of Trump’s speech.

“I stand before you tonight, confident that in 2022 we will take back control of the Chamber. [представителей Конгресса США] and return the Senate, ”the former president’s statement reads.

Trump also said he intends to support Republicans in congressional seats.

In late March, Trump hinted at a 2024 presidential nomination in a podcast from his sister-in-law, Larry Trump. “You have hope, that’s what I can tell you. We love our country (…) and now we must help our country, ”the politician said in response to a question whether he will run again in 2024. Trump said his administration, in particular, has made strides in its policies towards Iran, the DPRK and China.