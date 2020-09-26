US President Donald Trump named the only condition that would prevent him from being re-elected for a second term. He spoke about this at a meeting with his supporters in the state of Virginia. RIA News…

“We will only lose the election if Democratic rivals cheat with mail-order voting. This is a hoax, they know it, and the media know, they know exactly what will happen. And the Democrats know this better than anyone else, ”the American leader said.

Trump has called for reporting every case of voting fraud that comes to light and preventing the transfer of power, knowing that rivals falsified the vote.

Earlier, Trump said he would agree to leave peacefully if he loses the election to Democratic candidate Joe Biden and this will be confirmed by the Supreme Court. The leader of the Republican majority in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, also assured that the transfer of power will proceed in due order.

Representatives of the Democratic Party have repeatedly expressed doubts about the willingness of the incumbent to leave the White House in case of defeat in the elections. For example, the former US Secretary of State and Democratic candidate for the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton, noted that Trump may try to challenge the election results, citing violations committed during the postal vote. The main opponent of the American leader in the upcoming elections, former US Vice President Joe Biden, said that Trump will face a military coup if he refuses to admit defeat in the elections.