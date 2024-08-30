Trump: Nuclear weapons are the main problem for the US and the world

US presidential candidate Donald Trump called nuclear weapons the main problem for both the US and the world. He said this stated at a rally of his supporters in the state of Wisconsin.

“In my opinion, the biggest problem of our country and the whole world is nuclear weapons. It is a destructive force, the likes of which no one has ever seen before,” the politician said.

He stressed that the entire world must do everything possible to prevent the use of nuclear weapons. Trump also said that China could “catch up with the United States” by 2030 in terms of nuclear arsenal.

Earlier, retired American intelligence officer Scott Ritter revealed a scenario of a possible nuclear war between the United States and Russia. “The United States will be dealt a crushing blow that will destroy its nuclear forces even before they are launched,” he said.