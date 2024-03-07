Trump: the conflict in Ukraine began because of disrespect for Biden

Former US President Donald Trump commented on the annual address of the country's current leader Joe Biden to Congress. This is what he's talking about wrote on the social network Truth Social.

Trump named the cause of the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized that the crisis became inevitable due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's disrespect for Biden.

“This would never have happened during the Trump administration,” he stressed.

In his address, Biden spoke about Ukraine’s ability to stop Russia. “But Ukraine can stop Putin if we support Ukraine and provide it with weapons,” he said.

In the same address, Biden refused to send American soldiers to Ukraine. “In fact, there are no American soldiers in the war in Ukraine, and I am committed to maintaining that,” he said.