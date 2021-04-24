Businessman, 45th President of the United States Donald Trump said that he considers the social network Twitter boring and not attracting attention, as before. He named the best alternative to tweets with a 280 character limit in an interview with Fox News.

According to Trump, now on Twitter, all the attention is attracted by his new format of press releases – text comments on a white background, which are periodically published on a special website.

“My words diverge because of this. Every time we release a release, it goes everywhere. It’s better than Twitter. Compared to extremely boring Twitter, this is a top-notch option, ”said the Republican politician.

Trump noted that the state of the social network was sad back in the past years, when he first registered there. “It was a failed platform. And then we managed to make it exciting. And I think I played an important role in this, to be honest. And now there is boredom. There is nothing good anymore, ”the businessman concluded.

Trump was blocked by the accounts of the largest social platforms on the Internet – Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitch. The lockdowns began after riots that took place on January 6 in and around the Capitol, the building where the House of Representatives and Senate sit.