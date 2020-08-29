US President Donald Trump believes that his daughter and adviser Ivanka would have done a better job as vice president than Senator Kamala Harris, who became the Democratic nominee for the post. Writes about this CNN.

Trump made fun of Harris’ campaign during a speech in Londonderry, New Hampshire. “You know, I also want to see the first woman president, but I don’t want a woman president to take over the post the way she would [Харрис] – and she is incompetent, ”he said. According to Trump, everyone says they “need Ivanka” as vice president.

CNN notes that the head of state lashed out with attacks on Harris completely without reason.

Harris is the first black woman to accept a vice presidential nomination from one of the country’s largest parties. He has represented California in the Senate since 2017, and before that was the state attorney general and district attorney for San Francisco.

Earlier, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Harris accused Trump of inciting violence at the protests. In their opinion, the head of state sees this as a political benefit and wants more violence, not less.

On August 27, Trump formally agreed to run for a second presidential term from the U.S. Republican Party. At the same time, Mike Pence was nominated for the post of vice president, who still holds this position.

