The “unprecedented” new indictment of Donald Trump “shows the world the corruption, scandal and degradation into which the United States has plunged in the last 3 years”. This is what the former president wrote on Truth Social this morning, the day after the announcement of the new federal charges against him for the attempt to subvert the 2020 electoral result, which culminated in the assault on Congress.

In the post the tycoon, who is given a clear advantage in the Republican primary race and also in the lead in the duel with Joe Biden, claims that support for him has strengthened after the indictment which, in a brief telephone interview with Abcnews, he called an attempt at “electoral interference”. “I am doing very well in the polls,” he added, stating that he is convinced that he will “defeat” Joe Biden in November 2024. “We will fight and we will win,” he concluded, defining the accusations made against him “ridiculous”.

In the 45-page indictment, presented last night by special prosecutor Jack Smith, the former president is indicted for conspiring to defraud the United States, to obstruct an official proceeding – that of the proclamation of the new president – and to obstruct the rights of the American people.

“The January 6, 2021 attack on Capitol Hill was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy, which was fueled by the defendant’s lies,” Smith told reporters as he presented the indictment. “The defendant lost the 2020 presidential election, but despite the loss he was determined to stay in power – the indictment reads – so, for more than two months after election day, the defendant spread lies about fraud elections that would have determined the result and the fact that he would have won. Statements that were false – he concludes – and the defendant himself knew they were false”.

Trump was summoned tomorrow before Washington District Judge Moxila Upadhyaya for formal indictment. It will therefore be the tycoon’s third indictment – after the one in New York for the case linked to the Stormy Daniels affair and the other federal one for the secret documents taken away from the White House and hidden in Mar a Lago – who is therefore preparing to carry on the strangest presidential campaign in American history, during which presumably the electoral commitments of the main Republican candidate will have to alternate with those of the calendars of the various trials against him.

For the latter indictment, Smith said he plans to ask for “expedited proceedings.” The start of the trial in New York has been set for 25 March – precisely at the climax of the primaries, while the start of the one in Florida, for the affair of the secret papers, is for the moment set for 20 May.

TRUMP’S ATTORNEY: “INTENDED FOR HIS IDEAS”

“It is the first time that an incumbent president has attacked a political opponent on the basis of the first amendment, criminalizing the expression of his position and the conduct of political activity”. Thus one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, John Lauro, affirms, in an interview today with Nbc, that the indictment of the former president for having attempted to subvert the result of the 2020 elections is a violation of his freedom of expression.

“What the president saw in the 2020 elections were ongoing irregularities and he had every right to comment on them and act politically,” added the lawyer arguing that federal prosecutors “will never be able to prove” that the statements made by Trump, termed by them “lies,” were not “protected by the first amendment.”

Furthermore, Lauro called the special prosecutor’s request, Jack Smith, for expedited proceedings “absurd”. “What justice is it to force a former US president to trial in 90 days when they have had three years time?” he continued argumentatively, linking the indictment to new elections.

“There are elections right now, they want to go to trial so instead of discussing the issues against Joe Biden they have President Trump sitting in the courtroom – he continued – but what is justice? The Americans want to talk about the problems, they don’t want to re-discuss the elections of 2020”.